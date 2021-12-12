Opening Week 15 Texans vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Texans are coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the Jaguars are coming off a shutout loss to the Tennessee Titans. The theme of this game is going to be “do we have to?” It will be muttered by fans questioning whether to watch the game as well as both teams that are equally hurt by a win as they are both just playing for pride and draft choice at this point.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Texans-Jaguars Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Jaguars -155, Texans +135

Opening point spread: Jaguars -3.5

Opening point total: 43

Early pick: HOU +3

The Jaguars are bad. Like, really bad. Plus, at this point, it is a struggle to find something to root for with head coach Urban Meyer, but I digress. When these teams met in Week 1, quarterback Tyrod Taylor led the Texans to a 37-21 win. Each team’s point total in that game was their season-high which shows how downhill it has been since then. Just looking at the recent eye test, the Texans somehow look like the better team so I think they come away with the upset.

