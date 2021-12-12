Opening Week 15 Cowboys vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys are trying to get hot at the right time and win out to secure a playoff spot. They got a good start on that with a 27-20 win against the Washington Football Team in Week 14 and the two teams are set for a rematch in Week 16. The Giants had all they could handle with the Los Angeles Chargers, and they were too much to overcome. New York has lost back-to-back games and sits in fourth place in the NFC East.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cowboys-Giants Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -12

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cowboys -600, Giants +435

Opening point spread: Cowboys -10

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: DAL -12

When these two teams met earlier this season, Dallas came away with a 44-20 victory. The Cowboys are coming off an ugly game and they need to figure out a way to fix their fumble issues before Week 15. The Giants went down 24-7 at halftime and their Week 14 game was basically over then. If the Cowboys can get up early, they should be able to stay ahead. I think they cover the double-digit spread and also find a way to rest some big-name players as much as they can.

