Opening Week 15 Patriots vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Patriots are coming off the bye and hopefully didn’t lose any momentum as they are riding a seven-game win streak and are sitting atop the AFC East. The Colts are also coming off their bye week and are two games back of the Tennessee Titans for the lead in the AFC South. They had won four of their last five games before the bye.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Patriots-Colts Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -1

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Patriots -110, Colts -110

Opening point spread: Patriots -1

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: NE -1

The one-point spread has got to be because the Colts are at home right? Both teams are coming out of the bye and the Patriots went in looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. Sure, the Colts have a running back by the name of Jonathan Taylor, but the Patriots have a mean defense. I agree that this one will be close, but I don’t think it is deserving of being a pick ‘em. Give me the Patriots which is a sentence that admittedly makes my skin crawl.

