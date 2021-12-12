Opening Week 15 Raiders vs. Browns odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Raiders fooled us all at the beginning of the season when they looked like they were going to do something this year. Not only did they take their second loss of the season to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, but they also lost by nearly 40. The Browns fought back against the Baltimore Ravens for a big AFC North win. With a Cincinnati Bengals loss in Week 14, the Browns would be second in the division, one game back of the Ravens.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Raiders-Browns Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Browns -6.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Browns -275

Opening point spread: Browns -5.5

Opening point total: 44

Early pick: LV +6.5

I feel like this is going to be referenced whenever I am declared crazy, but I am going with the team that just got blown out by 39. The Browns got the win but came away with some injuries that could rear their ugly heads next week. At least they don’t have to travel, but I think that the Browns struggle to get going against the Raiders defense. If tight end Darren Waller is back for the Raiders, I like them outright to win. If he sits, I think Vegas at least covers.

