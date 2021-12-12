Opening Week 15 Chiefs vs. Chargers odds plus early line movement for Thursday Night Football

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Kansas City Chiefs and LA Chargers will face off in primetime this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Chiefs moved to 9-4 with an easy 48-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is getting hot at the right time and has now won six straight games after beginning the season 3-4. The Chargers escaped the New York Giants with a win and are still in second place in the AFC West, two games behind the Chiefs.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Chiefs-Chargers Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Chiefs -3

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -150, Chargers +130

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening point total: 49.5

Early pick: KC -3

Watching how the Chiefs just utterly dismantled the Raiders in Week 14, it is hard to not go with them with such a small spread. The way Kansas City has been playing, I assumed the line would be sitting at -10. The Chargers figure to be the Chiefs' toughest game remaining on the schedule as Kansas City finishes up their season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos. The Chargers' offense has looked great the last few weeks, but I don’t see them bringing the Chiefs train to a halt.

