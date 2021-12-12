Who is Lamar Jackson’s backup for fantasy football

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson left the field on Sunday with an ankle injury and is questionable to return. Jackson’s ankle got twisted up by Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second quarter.

With Jackson out of the game, the Ravens will now give the ball to second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley was Baltimore’s starting quarterback on Nov. 21 against the Chicago Bears on the road. In that game, the former Utah Utes quarterback led the Bears to a three-point win and completed 26-of-36 passes for 219 yards and an interception. He also was the Ravens’ second-leading rusher with 40 yards on seven carries.

Huntley does not possess the arm talent that Jackson has, but the young quarterback has the dual-threat capability to make some noise through the air and on the ground. Heading into Week 14, the 6-foot-1 quarterback was only rostered in 0.4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.