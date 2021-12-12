 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who is Lamar Jackson’s backup for fantasy football

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered a right leg injury in Week 14. We break down what the backup options are heading into Week 15 for fantasy football.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson left the field on Sunday with an ankle injury and is questionable to return. Jackson’s ankle got twisted up by Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second quarter.

With Jackson out of the game, the Ravens will now give the ball to second-year quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley was Baltimore’s starting quarterback on Nov. 21 against the Chicago Bears on the road. In that game, the former Utah Utes quarterback led the Bears to a three-point win and completed 26-of-36 passes for 219 yards and an interception. He also was the Ravens’ second-leading rusher with 40 yards on seven carries.

Huntley does not possess the arm talent that Jackson has, but the young quarterback has the dual-threat capability to make some noise through the air and on the ground. Heading into Week 14, the 6-foot-1 quarterback was only rostered in 0.4% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

