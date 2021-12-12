Opening Week 15 Saints vs. Bucs odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Saints beat the Jets in Week 14, winning with relative ease after a close first half. Taysom Hill impressed and is likely the Saints starter the rest of the season. They’re 6-7 and firmly in the wild card race. The Buccs got out to a 24-3 lead heading into halftime, but they watched that fizzle away as the game progressed. The Buffalo Bills fought back, but Brady was able to do just enough to secure the overtime win for Tampa Bay. They sit four games above the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints atop the NFC South.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at for the Saints-Bucs Week 15 matchup.

Saints vs. Bucs

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -11

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -550, Saints +400

Opening point spread: Bucs -11.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Bucs -575, Saints +410

Early pick: NO +11

The last time these two teams played is when Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered his season-ending injury. Back up Trevor Siemian came in and secured the win for the Saints. Sure, the Buccaneers' offense is rolling, but it has been very streaky. They put up 24 points in the first half but came struggling out of halftime and nearly blew a three-touchdown lead. The Saints look the part to keep pace with the Buccaneers and while I think Tampa Bay wins, I think New Orleans keeps it closer than 12 points.

