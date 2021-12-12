Opening Week 15 Packers vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Packers wrap up the weekend with a divisional matchup against the Bears on Sunday Night Football. They lost a chance to clinch a playoff berth but they can clinch a tie for the division with a win. The Ravens lost to the Browns in Week 14, but the bigger question is the status of Lamar Jackson’s sprained ankle. The team will get more information on the injury on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Packers-Ravens Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Packers -7

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -310, Ravens +245

Opening point spread: Packers -2

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: GB -2

The Lamar Jackson injury is certainly going to be a hot topic that everyone will keep their eyes on this week. Even if he is active, I think I would’ve given the edge to the Packers in this one anyway. Rodgers is making a strong case for back-to-back MVP awards and he has been hard to stop this season. The Ravens defense is battered and bruised and the Packers defense looks primed and ready to be able to shut down a hobbled Jackson or the backup Huntley.

