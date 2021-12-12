Opening Week 15 Seahawks vs. Rams odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Seattle Seahawks and LA Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Seahawks are officially on a roll with two straight wins after losing three straight and eight of ten. They are coming off wins over San Francisco and Houston and would climb firmly back into the playoff race with a win over LA. They face a Rams squad playing a critical NFC West matchup against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Seahawks-Rams Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Rams -7

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Rams -320, Seahawks +250

Opening point spread: Rams -7

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: LAR -7

The Seahawks are slowly creeping their way back into relevancy in the NFC West, but it may be too little too late. They will get their chance to try and make a big stride taking on the Rams in Week 15. At the time of this writing, the Rams haven’t played their Week 14 game, but barring any big injuries or mishaps they should be looking to roll against Seattle. When these teams met back in Week 5, the Rams came away with a 26-17 victory. Taking into account everything that has happened since that game, I’d say it is going to be higher scoring, but with a similar spread outcome. Rams cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.