Opening Week 15 Falcons vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons went into Charlotte and secured a moderate upset of the Carolina Panthers. The divisional win improved Atlanta to 6-7 and they are firmly in the mix for the final wild card spot. The 49ers were able to take escape with an overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Deebo Samuel was able to return for the Niners and his versatility in the offense continues to confound defenses.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Falcons-49ers Week 15 matchup.

Falcons vs. 49ers

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -8.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: 49ers -400, Falcons +300

Opening point spread: 49ers -7.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: SF -8.5

Don’t let the Falcons win fool you, they aren’t that good. The best thing for the San Francisco 49ers is that they have a better Cordarelle Patterson on their offense that they practice against every week. There’s no such thing as sure things in the NFL, especially this season, but I’m surprised the spread is only 8.5. The strides the 49ers offense has taken to keep up with its defense makes them a dangerous playoff team. Tight end George Kittle and Samuel should be able to deliver a win to the bay and a cover to bettors.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.