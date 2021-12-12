Opening Week 15 Bengals vs. Broncos odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals are a great football team when they can get started early. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in Week 14 and even though they fought back valiantly, they lost in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers. They fought back to force overtime, but lost and remain one game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North. The Broncos running backs put on a clinic against the Detroit Lions who were really struggling with injuries and players on the Covid-19 list. They came away with a win and remain two games back of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bengals-Broncos Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Broncos -1

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Broncos -115, Bengals -105

Opening point spread: Bengals -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: DEN +3

The Bengals go on the road and take on a tough defense. The Broncos are one of the few teams in the NFL that could contain the playmakers of the Bengals offense. Joe Burrow looked surprisingly bad in the early part of Week 14 and if those woes continue with his banged-up finger, we could see another poor performance from him this week. Denver seems ready to unleash their 1A and 1B running backs on the league as they try to make a push to sneak into the playoffs.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.