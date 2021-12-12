Opening Week 15 Panthers vs. Bills odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and three straight losses have them in last place in the NFC South. Cam Newton found himself benched and everything is going sideways for them. In what was thought of as a potential Super Bowl matchup when the season started saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get out to a 24-3 lead over the Bills. Buffalo did their best to get back into the game forcing overtime, but they fell just short as the Buccs won 33-27.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Panthers-Bills Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -11

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bills -525, Panthers +385

Opening point spread: Bills -9.5

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Bills 9.5

The Panthers are seeing that Cam Newton wasn’t the answer they believed he may have been and the last thing he needs is to take on this Bills defense. Sure, they just got picked apart by Tom Brady, but Newton is no Brady. The Panthers offense is going to struggle to get going and the Bills have a get right game to try and get back on track before the playoffs. Since starting the season 4-1, the Bills have gone 3-5 and are in desperate need of a win if they want to try to make a push for the postseason.

