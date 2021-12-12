Opening Week 15 Cardinals vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cardinals close out Week 14 with a huge divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Arizona clinches a playoff berth with a win. The Lions tried riding their first win of the season into a matchup against the Denver Broncos but ran into a brick wall. Between injuries and players on the Covid-19 list, the Lions were depleted and just couldn’t get much going on offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cardinals-Lions Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cardinals -14

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cardinals -900, Lions +600

Opening point spread: Cardinals -12.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: ARI -12.5

This is a big spread to cover, but the Cardinals seem to be the team to beat these days. They have yet to play as of this writing, but barring anything crazy happening they should be expected to roll next week. The Lions lost by 28 points this week and the Cardinals offense is much better than the Broncos. I think the Cardinals use this game to get a big lead and then get some practice in to get ready for their playoff push.

