Noah Fant getting looked at on sidelines in Week 14 vs. Lions

The Denver Broncos are hoping tight end Noah Fant can return to Sunday’s Week 14 contest against the Detroit Lions. Fant is being looked at on the sidelines by trainers.

He’s the Broncos leading receiver today. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 12, 2021

Fant has three catches for 46 yards in the contest. The Broncos are a run-heavy team but Fant is one of the better tight end options in fantasy football because he has this type of target share. If Fant cannot return to the contest, look for Albert Okwuegbunam to take over as the lead tight end. Denver’s other skill players will also get a boost.

The Broncos lead the Lions 17-10 in the contest at halftime.