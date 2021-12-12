 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noah Fant getting looked at on sidelines in Week 14 vs. Lions

Broncos TE Noah Fant suffered an injury in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: Denver Broncos at New York Giants
Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant looks up towards the scoreboard during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are hoping tight end Noah Fant can return to Sunday’s Week 14 contest against the Detroit Lions. Fant is being looked at on the sidelines by trainers.

Fant has three catches for 46 yards in the contest. The Broncos are a run-heavy team but Fant is one of the better tight end options in fantasy football because he has this type of target share. If Fant cannot return to the contest, look for Albert Okwuegbunam to take over as the lead tight end. Denver’s other skill players will also get a boost.

The Broncos lead the Lions 17-10 in the contest at halftime.

