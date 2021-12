Update: Sanders has been declared out for the rest of the game.

The Buffalo Bills are having all types of trouble on offense and now their wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is questionable to return with a knee injury. Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox and Cole Beasley will be the main targets in his absence.

Sanders had one reception for 25 yards before leaving the game. They are down 24-3 at halftime and have a long road back to getting this game close enough to have a shot at winning.