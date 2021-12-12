Austin Ekeler suffers ankle injury in Week 14 vs. Giants, questionable to return

Update: Austin Ekeler didn’t return after getting his ankle re-taped and is considered questionable to return. At this point it seems he’s closer to doubtful than questionable to return.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was injured in the third quarter, and was able to gingerly walk off to the sideline and into the medical tent. He could be seen getting his ankle re-taped after coming out of the tent. We’ll see if he can return. Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley will handle the running back job while he is out.

Before leaving, Ekeler already had 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, with two receptions for 17 yards.