Opening Week 15 Vikings vs. Bears odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 14 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 15. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will face off on Monday Night Football this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Vikings beat the Steelers on Thursday Night Football to improve to 6-7 and remain a game back of the wild card race. The Bears are playing the Packers on Sunday Night Football to close out the day.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Vikings-Bears Week 15 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -190, Bears +160

Opening point spread: Vikings -4

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: MIN -4

No Thielen? No problem. The Vikings just decided to run Dalvin Cook into the ground as even though he was injured he put up 205 yards rushing. The Vikings are going to need to wear down this Bears defense which doesn’t take a lot. It will help if Minnesota gets Adam Theilen back, but I don’t think it is even needed. Cook showed that he is good to go with whatever contraption he was wearing in Week 14. These divisional opponents haven’t played yet and they are set to meet each other again in the final week of the season in the new Week 18.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.