Succession Season 3 finale: Start time, live stream, preview, predictions

The good news for fans of HBO’s Succession is that there doesn’t seem to be a way around not having a Season 4. There’s just far too much happening, and it seems we’re destined for at least another season of the great show about terrible people.

But tonight’s episode should begin to wrap-up a few questions. Who is in charge of Waystar RoyCo? Is Gerri still with the firm? What will Logan do with his newfound knowledge of his son Roman’s, ahem, peccadilloes?

And of course ... Kendall? Bro? You ok, Bro?

The final episode of Season 3 about the media dynasty family airs on Sunday, December 12th at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO, and you can also stream it the instant it drops on HBO Max. There’s an encore presentation afterwards at 11:20 p.m. ET as well in case you’re not glued to your couch.

If you don’t have HBO Max, it’s free for all HBO subscribers that have the channel included in their cable or streaming package, or those that sign-up online for a streaming-only subscription you can purchase even if you don’t have pay TV.

