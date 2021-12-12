Josh Allen does post-game press conference in walking boot

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen played a hell of a game to almost rally against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 on Sunday. The Bills lost 33-27 in OT but Allen had three TDs in the second half to force OT, when Tom Brady took over. Allen was seen in a walking boot at his post-game press conference, though we don’t know what it means for his injury status heading into Week 15. Check out the video below courtesy ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg.

Josh Allen entering his postgame press conference in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/akdmTqLrTB — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 13, 2021

The Bills dropped to 7-6 on the season and are going to have to fight and claw to get into the playoffs in the AFC. Allen had a great second half despite being hobbled a bit. This injury could impact the NFL MVP odds early on once we get word following Sunday Night Football. Allen entered Week 14 5/1 to win MVP, behind only Brady.

The Bills face the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 before a huge matchup agains the New England Patriots. It could have AFC East division implications, but New England is up 2.0 games on the Bills in the standings with four to play. If the playoffs started now, the Bills would be on the outside of the top 6 due to tiebreakers with the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns, Bengals and Broncos are all 7-6 as well.

Again, this could be nothing and Allen is fine by mid-week and practicing. The Bills also could give Allen a few days of practice off to recover a bit. If it’s something a bit more, Allen sitting against the Panthers in Week 15 may not be the end of the world. Mitch Trubisky is the backup, though. Buffalo may not want to risk losing and play Allen anyway. It could be a tough decision for the Bills to make depending on how Allen’s injury is.