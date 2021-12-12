Former No. 1 QB recruit Quinn Ewers transferring to Texas

The Texas Longhorns may be getting a big pickup as quarterback Quinn Ewers has decided to take his talents to the program. Ewers was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2022 class before he re-classified and made the jump to college football in 2021.

With CJ Stroud having a Heisman-level season at Ohio State and carrying the same number of eligible years as Ewers, it was reasonable for the star recruit to test the transfer market. The Longhorns do have two strong incumbent quarterbacks with Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, but Ewers is a good get for a 5-7 team.

The Longhorns enter a pivotal season in Year 2 for Steve Sarkisian. Texas did not make a bowl game this year and suffered some embarrassing comeback losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas. Sarkisian is certainly on the hot seat heading into the year, and showing he can bring in top recruits and transfers like Ewers could help buy him some extra time in Austin.