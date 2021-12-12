Did Kendall Roy die in the Succession finale?

The best series on television wrapped up with plenty of drama once again, and the status of the merger between Waystar RoyCo and GoJo seems to be a go.

But one character that will be there to see it is Kendall Roy, who merely had “a few too many limoncellos” and didn’t die as some suspected during the penultimate episode of Season 3.

Kendall was taken to the hospital after he was found in the pool having fallen off an inflatable bed, but all was fine. It ended up being part of the trigger for him and his siblings Shiv and Roman to end up barging in on their father to stop a merger of the two companies.

But being tipped off by Shiv’s husband Tom, Logan Roy took proactive measures to make sure his kids couldn’t get in the way of the potential merger. And Logan did so by re-drafting a previous divorce agreement with his ex-wife. The same ex-wife in Caroline whose wedding he just missed to help negotiate the acquisition of the company.

This article last week in the New Yorker about actor Jeremy Strong, who has already won an Emmy for his work on the show, seemed to give people even more belief that he wouldn’t be a part of the team next season. But all for naught, as it looks like Kendall Roy is as much a part of the future of the show as anyone.

And if anyone ends up dead soon, it might be Tom Wambsgans who just stabbed his wife and her siblings right in the heart it appears.