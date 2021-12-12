Auburn QB Bo Nix announces he’s entering the transfer portal

It appears the Auburn Tigers have watched quarterback Bo Nix on The Plains for the final time. The quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal, and will be a top commodity despite uneven play in the SEC over the last three seasons.

Bo Nix headed to the transfer portal. He’s a graduate transfer. Said via Instagram he makes the decision with a “heavy heart.” pic.twitter.com/xayxLKqtoF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 13, 2021

Nix got off to a hot start as a freshman, throwing for 2,542 yards and 16 touchdowns in a 9-3 campaign which included wins over Oregon and Alabama. Nix also rushed for seven scores and it seemed like the Tigers had found their next star at the position.

Over the next two years, Nix’s touchdown totals declined and his completion percentage marginally increase. Gus Malzahn was fired, and new head coach Bryan Harsin was unable to take Nix to the next level. That coaching change, along with Auburn’s 6-6 record, likely forced this decision.

It’s unclear where Nix will end up, but he was also recruited by Alabama, Clemson, Cincinnati and Florida. The Tide won’t take him but Florida could be an interesting landing spot if Anthony Richardson transfers due to the coaching change.