Rams vs. Cardinals game picks, best bets for Week 14 Monday Night Football

We have a big NFC West battle for Monday Night Football this week as the Los Angeles Rams will travel to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are coming off wins last Sunday with the Rams ending a three-game losing streak by demolishing the Jaguars and the Cardinals toppling the Bears in Chicago. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Cardinals matchup in Week 14 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 14 odds

Spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Rams +115

Our picks for Rams vs. Cardinals

Pick against the spread: Cardinals -2.5

The Cardinals got both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back last Sunday and now have a chance to maintain their grip as the top seed in the NFC.

Arizona is a perfect 4-0 against the spread in division games this season and is 9-3 overall. The trends suggest that the Cards will handle business at home on Monday and they’ll do just that while covering a tight spread.

Over/under: Over 51

O/U have basically been a coin flip for both teams this season. The Rams were able to get some of their mojo back against the Jaguars last Sunday while the Cardinals’ offense is getting healthier with their two most dangerous weapons back in the saddle.

Considering the parties involved, I’d take the over in this one.

Preferred player prop: Zach Ertz Over 3.5 receptions (-165)

Zach Ertz has regularly caught three or more receptions in each game since getting traded to the Cardinals in October. He had a quiet outing last week but should get back to his normal average in prime time on Monday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.