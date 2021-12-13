Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, December 13

We have a solid nine-game schedule in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Alperen Sengun over 8.5 points (+105)

The Houston Rockets have played better basketball as of late, winning seven out of their last nine games after starting the regular season 1-16. One player who has stepped up over last couple of weeks is rookie center Alperen Sengun. The 19-year-old big man gets overlooked in Houston and No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green.

However, the 16th overall pick has played well off the bench, averaging 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Sengun will be going up against the Hawks, who have a formidable front court duo in Clint Capela and John Collins. The 19-year-old big man has scored more than 8.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and is averaging 11.8 points per game in his last five games.

Daniel Gafford over 7.5 rebounds (odds)

Staying with the big man theme, we are going to play Daniel Gafford’s rebounding player prop, which is sitting at plus-money on DKSB. The 23-year-old center has played well in his second season with the Washington Wizards and first under head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Gafford is more so known for his defense and not offense, but he’s averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

The former second round selection has been a rebounding machine, which is what the Wiz need with no Kyle Kuzma, who is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game. Gafford has gone over 7.5 rebounds in seven out of his last 10 games. He’s also averaging 8.1 rebounds per game over that span with 5.4 defensive rebounds per game.

Mikal Bridges over 4.5 rebounds (+115)

In a rare feat, we’re going to wrap-up our best players prop bets with another plus-money play for tonight’s slate. Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges does a little bit of everything and can affect the game in a variety of ways. He can defend, score, and rebound the basketball at a relatively nice clip.

The former Villanova standout is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season. Bridges has grabbed more than 4.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games and is averaging 4.7 rebounds per game over that time.

