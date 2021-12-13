NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, December 13

We have a nine-game slate in the NBA on Monday night, which includes a doubleheader on NBA TV. At 7 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors will head to Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers and then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Phoenix Suns will head to Hollywood to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Garrison Mathews, Rockets, $4,500

Garrison Mathews has been a revelation on the court for Houston and in fantasy basketball this season. He’s averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 46.6% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range. The 25-year-old wing player has scored 10 or more points in nine consecutive games.

Mathews is averaging 26.5 fantasy points per game over that time, which supersedes his season average of 21.7 FPPG. The Rockets will be taking on the Hawks, who are ranked 19th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season.

Kevin Love, Cavaliers, $4,500

For our second DFS value play, we are going to roll with Cavs veteran big man Kevin Love, who is playing well off the bench. Love is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. He’s also putting up 24.9 fantasy points per game, which is not bad at $4500 in DFS.

The 33-year-old forward has played well recently, averaging 23.4 fantasy points per game in his last five games. Out of those five games, Love has scored at least 10 or more points in four-straight. The last time the Cavs played Miami on Dec. 1, he had 42.5 fantasy points (22 points, six rebounds).

Terrance Davis, Kings, $4,100

We are going to take a flier on Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis, who does a little bit of everything on the floor. The 24-year-old has played well in his last five games, averaging 31.2 fantasy points per game. Davis only scored nine points a couple of nights ago against the Cavaliers. But in the previous four games, he scored in double figures. The Raptors are ranked 24th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season.