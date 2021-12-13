Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Cavaliers on Monday

After winning their last two games at home, the Miami Heat will begin a four-game road trip tonight against the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. It is the second time that these two teams will be playing each other this season. In their first matchup, the Cavs defeated the Heat 111-85 earlier this month. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Heat vs. Cavaliers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs -5

The Heat are still without the likes of All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but have won their last two games convincingly. In their two wins over the Bulls and Bucks, the Heat shot over 40% from three-point range. This season, Miami is shooting 36.1% from behind the arc, which is good for seventh in the Association. The Heat is 5-1 against the spread this season when they are the road underdogs. Furthermore, they are 8-1 ATS as an underdog and 8-7 ATS on the road.

As for the Cavaliers, they’ve won their three-straight games by an average of 18 points per game. One of the reasons why Cleveland has been successful this season is their defense, which is one of the best in the NBA. The Cavaliers are only allowing 102.2 points per game to opponents this season and 101.5 points per game at home. Cleveland is 11-0 ATS in their last 11 games and 6-0 ATS in their last six home games. They’re also 4-0-1 ATS as the home favorite this season. With the Heat down Butler and Adebayo and now Caleb Martin, the Cavs, who are healthy, should be able to get this cover.

Over/Under: Over 207.5

The last time these two team played down in South Beach, the total points scored were 203 points. The Cavaliers have played outstanding defense over their last 10 games, only giving up 101 points per game. However, the total has gone over in four of Cleveland’s six games, while the total has gone over in six of Miami’s last nine games this season. With the total at 207.5, the over might be the best play here.

