Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Pacers on Monday

In the first game of the doubleheader on NBA TV tonight, the Golden State Warriors will look to get back into the win column against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. This is the second game of a five-game road trip for Golden State.

The Warriors (21-5) suffered their second-straight road loss on Saturday night as they were defeated by the Philadelphia 76ers 102-93. The Pacers (12-16) have won three consecutive games, which have all been at home. Their latest win came on Friday night as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-93. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Warriors vs. Pacers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -3.5

After being shut down offensively by the Sixers’ defense in the fourth quarter, Golden State will be looking to win big tonight against Indiana. The Warriors have been held under 100 points in their last two road losses. On Saturday night, Stephen Curry had one of his worst games this season with 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting from the field and 3-of-14 shooting from three-point range.

Despite the loss, Golden State is 12-5 against the spread in their 17 games and 4-3 ATS when they are the road favorite. The Pacers are rolling recently, winning their last three games by an average of 13 points per game. Indiana has a record of 9-6 at home this season and has a solid team led by Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert, who could give this Golden State team a run for their money tonight. The Pacers are 7-4 ATS as the underdog this season and 8-6-1 ATS at home. Indy is a fundamentally sound team, but I think Golden State wins big before traveling to New York on Tuesday night.

Over/Under: Over 213

The total has gone under in seven of Golden State’s last nine games this season and they are 7-18-1 when it comes to overs. As for the Pacers, the total has gone over in seven of their last eight games at home this season. Indiana is a little bit better when it involves overs at 13-15 this season.

