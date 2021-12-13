Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Celtics on Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will gear up to play Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. It is the second time this season that these two squads are playing each other. In their first meeting back on Nov. 13, the Celtics defeated the Bucks 122-113 at TD Garden. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Bucks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -1.5

The Bucks have won four out of their last five games, which included a 112-97 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Khris Middleton led the way for Milwaukee, scoring a team-high 24 points and was one of six players in double figures. Antetokounmpo added a triple-double consisting of 20 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. The Bucks are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games and 1-3 on the second night of a back-to-back this year.

However, Milwaukee is 7-3 ATS when the favorite on the road, which is something to keep in mind about tonight’s game. As for the Celtics, they’ve lost three-straight games and four out of their last five games, which all came on the road. But when they are at home, it is a completely different story. Boston is 6-1 in their last seven games at TD Garden. The Celtics are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games and 4-6 ATS at home this season.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

When these two Eastern Conference foes faced off last month, the total points scored were 235. In their last five games, the Bucks are averaging 115 points per game. At the same time, the total has gone over in six of Milwaukee’s last nine games. The Celtics are giving up 108.9 points per game to opponents over their last 10 games. 220.5 is a high over this season in the NBA, but with these two offenses they can certainly hit it.

