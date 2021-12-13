Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Nuggets on Monday

The Monday night NBA schedule will bring us a matchup in the Rocky Mountains as the Washington Wizards begin a six-game road trip when meeting the Denver Nuggets.

Denver (13-13) is finally home again after spending the last two weeks on a seven-game road trip. The team dispatched of the Spurs with a 123-111 victory on Saturday, a game where reigning MVP Nikola Jokic casually dropped 35 points, 17 rebounds, and eight assists.

Washington (15-12) has dropped four its last five contests, the lone victory being last Wednesday’s buzzer-beater in overtime over the lowly Pistons. The Wizards were torched 123-98 at home by the Jazz on Saturday in a game where Bradley Beal led with just 21 points.

Denver enters this matchup as a four-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 215.5.

Wizards vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Denver is just 5-6 against the spread at home this season but one would imagine they’d get a boost from finally being back in its home confines of Ball Arena. In turn, Washington is 4-10-1 ATS on the road this season and will once again be without Kyle Kuzma, who is out due to health and safety protocols. Lay it with the Nuggets here.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

The average game totals for both of these two teams is in the 210-212 range. Washington has failed to get above 100 points in three of its last seven contests, so it’s prone to struggle on offense from time to time. The under is the safe bet in this one.

