Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Clippers on Monday

We have ourselves a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Finals to look forward to on Monday’s NBA schedule as the Phoenix Suns head over to the Staples Center to battle the Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix (21-4) has continue to win despite Devin Booker being out with a hamstring strain, and it was last seen thrashing the Celtics 111-90 on Friday. The Suns got a strong 21 point, 15 rebound performance out of JaVale McGee and Chris Paul also delivered a double-double of 10 points and 12 assists.

Los Angeles (15-12) has rattled off three straight wins and the last two have come without Paul George, who’s nursing an elbow injury. The Clippers edged the Magic with a 106-104 victory on Saturday, a game that saw Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard step up and combine for 48 points in the win.

Phoenix enters this matchup as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 211.5.

Suns vs. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3

This game could miss major star power with Booker still out and George listed as doubtful. Suns center Deandre Ayton is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, an illness that kept him out of Friday’s game against Boston.Regardless, the Suns have been rolling and it’s easy to imagine them covering a slight, three-point spread against a Clippers team without Paul George.

Over/Under: Under 211.5

These are two of the more under-friendly teams in the NBA and given the attrition and injuries to a handful of key players between both teams, the under is the safe play here for tonight.

