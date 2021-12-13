Best DFS lineup strategy for Rams-Cardinals on Monday night

To wrap up the Week 14 schedule in the NFL, we have a pivotal NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. The Rams snapped their three-game losing skid with a 37-7 blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Cardinals have won three out of their last four games, which includes a 11-point victory over the Chicago Bears.

This game features a few great DFS plays that could end up making or breaking your lineup. Many DFS players will opt to put Matthew Stafford or Kyler Murray in their captain spots, which would not be bad ideas.

However, where you can really separate yourself from your opponent is with the FLEX picks, in which both teams have some interesting choices. Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Injuries

The Rams will be without starting running back Darrell Henderson Jr., who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As for the Cardinals, they might be getting running back Chase Edmonds back from injured reserve. Edmonds has not played since Nov. 7 because of an ankle injury and is a game-time decision.

Captain’s Chair

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals — $16,800

Murray can get you two rushing touchdowns and multiple passing touchdowns, which means there aren’t all that many fantasy points from his team that he doesn’t have a piece of. He looked completely healthy last week against the Bears and this game could put up big points, which many would be from Murray if so.

Sony Michel, RB, Rams — $10,800

Michel looked good last week and will again get a huge percentage of the running back touches again. With a big workload and middling price due in part to Darrell Henderson going on the COVID-19 list, he’s a nice value in the captain’s slot.

Value Plays

Rondale Moore, WR, Cardinals — $2,000

Moore at this cheap is likely a trap, but one I’m willing to fall into. Moore hasn’t lived up to his hype, but we saw his upside early in the year and the man does have real talent. This is a game on a fast track at home that Moore could break a long touchdown. I wouldn’t go all in on him, but he makes for a high-upside play for tournaments at a low price.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals — $4,600

There’s a real chance Edmonds returns on Monday night and he would quickly return a significant role, including receiving work. As long as he is active, his price is too low to not consider him, even in his first game back from injured reserve.