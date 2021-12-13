How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on December 13th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your tv screens tonight with another live episode coming from the XCel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN. We’re now inside of three weeks until the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day and the red brand continues its march towards the event. Tonight’s show will continue to put things in place for the ppv.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, December 13th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

We have an intense WWE Championship picture on Raw. Big E, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens were already on a collision course for a triple-threat match at Day 1 before Bobby Lashley decided to make his presence felt last week. The former champ viciously attacked all three, clearly indicating that he wants back into the title scene. We’ll hear from Lashley on tonight’s show.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch successfully defended her title against Liv Morgan in the main event last week, once again using the bottom rope for leverage to score a pinfall victory. The WWE social media accounts have posed the question of whether or not Morgan should get a rematch for the belt and that looks to be where we’re headed for Day 1.

Finally, we’ll get the finals of the ‘RKBronament’ as the Street Profits will face the Mysterios for the right to become the No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championship. The two teams won their respective matches last week and will now fight for the opportunity to face Randy Orton and Riddle for their belts at Day 1.