Rashaad Penny worth a waiver wire pick up in Week 15

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny has emerged as a waiver wire add for the fantasy football playoffs after his performance against the Texans on Sunday.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny: Week 15 waiver wire

Heading into Week 14, no one knew who the Seahawks’ feature back would be. For the last few weeks, Alex Collins has been the de facto lead running back. However, that changed on Sunday as Penny ran all over the Texans’ defense to the tune of 137 yards on 16 carries and a two touchdowns (26.8 fantasy points).

Meanwhile, Collins had seven carries for 16 yards and second-year running back DeeJay Dallas had two carries for 16 yards. Before Sunday’s game against Houston, the 25-year-old running back has been a non-factor with 78 yards on 27 carries. In last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, Penny posted 10 carries for 35 yards, along with one reception for 27 yards. Penny is rostered in 3% of Yahoo and 12% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.