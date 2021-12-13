Best WR schedules in the fantasy football playoffs and waiver wire players to consider

With the additional game in the 2021 NFL season, the fantasy playoffs have been pushed back to Week 15 this year. While the usual suspects are going to be in lineups, there have been some significant injuries across the board which could lead to managers making waiver additions before the postseason. Here are the wide receivers available in most leagues who have favorable schedules during the fantasy playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best WR schedules

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Week 15 at Ravens, Week 16 vs. Browns, Week 17 vs. Vikings)

Valdes-Scantling gets a great matchup right off the bat with Baltimore’s secondary dealing with major injuries. The receiver is more a big-play threat than a reliable floor option, but he can swing a fantasy matchup if he gets going. Having Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback won’t hurt either.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Week 15 at Steelers, Week 16 vs. 49ers, Week 17 vs. Dolphins)

The Titans aren’t throwing the ball a lot, but Westbrook-Ikhine could have some big weeks with A.J. Brown still on injured reserve and Julio Jones underwhelming this year. The young receiver is seeing the ball enough to merit flex consideration with the matchups he has in the fantasy playoffs.

Marquez Callaway (Week 15 at Buccaneers, Week 16 vs. Dolphins, Week 17 vs. Panthers)

Callaway and the entire Saints offense have gotten a boost with Taysom Hill under center. That means good things for this wide receiver in particular, who has a decent matchup slate for the fantasy playoffs. Callaway offers a higher floor as the team’s top receiver, but does have enough of a scoring ceiling to swing a playoff matchup.