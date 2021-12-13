Best TE schedules in the fantasy football playoffs and waiver wire players to consider

Tight end is always a position of need for managers in fantasy football, and that’s no different with the playoffs starting in Week 15. There simply aren’t 10 or 12 star tight ends in fantasy football in any year, which is typically how many teams are in leagues. If managers in the playoffs haven’t acquired a tight end to boost the position, they’re likely streaming. Here are tight ends widely available in leagues that have great matchups in the fantasy playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best TE schedules

Evan Engram (Week 15 vs. Cowboys, Week 16 at Eagles, Week 17 at Bears)

The Giants are a mess, so there’s hesitation in picking up Engram. However, he does have a lot of natural ability and there’s always the chance Daniel Jones is ready to go for the last three weeks. New York is going to be playing from behind, so game script will favor Engram getting targets.

Ricky Seals-Jones (Week 15 at Eagles, Week 16 vs. Cowboys, Week 17 vs. Eagles)

Seals-Jones managers will be extremely frustrated after his Week 14 dud but the Washington tight end did get 8 targets in the contest. He gets the Eagles, one of the teams notorious for allowing tight ends to find the endzone, twice in three weeks. For managers playing tight ends purely on the matchup, Seals-Jones has some appeal.

Tommy Tremble (Week 15 at Bills, Week 16 vs. Buccaneers, Week 17 at Saints)

The Panthers have looked out of sorts over the last two weeks and are experimenting at quarterback, which is never a good thing. However, this also means they’re likely to give Tremble more snaps to evaluate the rookie. The schedule is favorable, but managers might want to wait to see if the snap count actually does materialize for Tremble.