Best RB schedules in the fantasy football playoffs and waiver wire players to consider

With Week 14 in the NFL coming to an end, it is a good time to look forward to the fantasy football playoffs, which begin next week. While we know that most managers already have their starting running backs set in place. Other managers may be searching the waiver wire, especially if they are not happy with how their RB1 or RB2 are playing over these last few weeks.

Below we’ll take a look at three running backs, who are rostered in the less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best RB schedules

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 15 at Colts, Week 16 vs. Bills, Week 17 vs. Jaguars)

The Patriots’ running backs do not have most favorable matchups down the stretch, but as we saw last week, Bill Belichick will still dial up the run. Against the Buffalo Bills, Stevenson received the lion share of the carries (24) and recorded 78 yards on the ground. Despite not scoring a touchdown, the rookie running back still scored 7.8 fantasy points.

Damien Harris is currently dealing a hamstring injury, which could limit his carries for next week. If that’s the case, then the rookie running back is next up only rostered in 42.5% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Rashaad Penny (Week 15 at Rams, Week 16 vs. Bears, Week 17 vs. Lions)

The Seahawks are another team that does not have the best matchups over the next few weeks, but Penny could provide fantasy managers with lightning in the bottle. In Week 14 against the Houston Texans, the veteran running back shined on the ground with a season-high 137 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns.

Penny scored a season-high 26.8 fantasy points and establish himself as the team’s lead running back going into Week 15. It does not get any easier for the Seahawks with the LA Rams on deck next week. But if you are looking for a running back to pick up, Penny is only rostered in 5.7% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Tevin Coleman (Week 15 at Dolphins, Week 16 vs. Jaguars, Week 17 vs. Bucs)

If Coleman is healthy to play next after missing Week 14 with a concussion, then he’s worth a look on the waiver wire. The veteran running back had a quality performance in Week 13 against the Eagles, where he picked up 58 yards on 11 carries, along with three catches for 19 yards (10.7 fantasy points).

It was the second consecutive week that Coleman had double-digit carries and recorded at least 50 yards or more. The Jets will gear up to play the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing 16 fantasy points per game to running backs this season. The 28-year-old is currently rostered in 36.8% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.