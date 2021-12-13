Best QB schedules in the fantasy football playoffs and waiver wire players to consider

With Week 14 in the NFL coming to an end, it is a good time to look forward to the fantasy football playoffs, which begin next week. While we know that most managers already have their starting quarterbacks set in place. Other managers may be searching the waiver wire, especially if they have Lamar Jackson, who left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

Below we’ll take a look at three quarterbacks, who are rostered in the less than 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues and could potentially help you make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy football playoffs: Best QB schedules

Tua Tagovailoa (Week 15 vs. Jets, Week 16 at Saints, Week 17 at Titans)

The second-year quarterback has played solid football since returning from injury and is one of the reasons why the Miami Dolphins have a shot to get into the playoffs. In Week 13 against the New York Giants, Tagovailoa completed 30-of-41 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

He also scored 17.86 fantasy points, which was third time in four games that Tagovailoa had double-digit fantasy points. In his last five games, the young quarterback is averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game and rostered in 38.7% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Week 15 vs. Falcons, Week 16 at Titans, Week 17 vs. Texans)

As crazy as it may sound, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be worth putting a waiver claim on heading into the fantasy playoffs. Garoppolo and the Niners have a favorable schedule over the next three weeks. Not to mention, the Niners also have Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, who are two of the best players in fantasy this season.

Garoppolo has thrown at least two touchdowns passes in four out of his last five games and is averaging 15.5 fantasy points per game. If your quarterback can score 15 fantasy points or more, you’ll give yourself a chance to win in the playoffs. Jimmy G is currently rostered in 13.8% of ESPN fantasy football leagues.

Ben Roethlisberger (Week 15 vs. Titans, Week 16 vs. Chiefs, Week 17 vs. Browns)

Roethlisberger has quietly put together some solid performances recently and kept the Steelers in the AFC playoff race. In Week 14 against the Vikings, the veteran quarterback completed 28-of-40 passes for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.

He also posted a season-high 24.82 fantasy points in the Steelers’ 36-28 loss. Roethlisberger did not play well earlier this season. But with the offensive weapons that Pittsburgh has, he could put up some points next week against Tennessee. The veteran QB is rostered in 18.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.