Rashaad Penny, Marquez Valdes-Scantling among best players to add from Week 15 waivers

With the fantasy football regular season done, the waiver wire is the place for playoff-bound teams to make final improvements while teams in the loser’s bracket attempt to avoid finishing in last place. Some leagues lock rosters for the postseason, so it’s important to scan the waiver wire and solidify every roster spot to account for injuries. Here are the best players to add off the waiver wire ahead of the fantasy football postseason.

Week 15 byes: There are no more bye weeks.

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny (5.7 percent of ESPN leagues)

Next up — Los Angeles Rams

It’s about time for Penny, who is considered a massive bust for the Seahawks. He broke out against the Texans with 137 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. It won’t be that easy against the Rams defense but Penny is likely going to lead the backfield in Seattle for the rest of the season.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (13.8 percent)

Next up — Atlanta Falcons

Garoppolo has started to get going over the last couple weeks, mostly because tight end George Kittle is getting going. The quarterback doesn’t offer much upside but can be a serviceable filler option when factoring in his matchup. A lot of Lamar Jackson managers could be looking for a replacement option, and Garoppolo is one of the top replacement choices when looking at widely available quarterbacks.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (42.5 percent)

Next up — Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have bad memories of the Patriots running the ball all over them. Indianapolis should expect more of the same in this game, with Stevenson and Damien Harris likely to get massive workloads here. Stevenson is not truly the lead back in this team, but he gets enough touches to make him a worthy flex play.

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (17.4 percent)

Next up — Baltimore Ravens

Valdes-Scantling is a boom-or-bust player, but that can be the formula for putting up a big score in a playoff matchup. The Ravens are dealing with tons of injuries in the secondary, so there’s a chance Aaron Rodgers could have a field day with his receivers. Valdes-Scantling only needs one play to pay off for the week, so he’s at least in flex consideration.

Chargers WR Jalen Guyton (14.1 percent)

Next up — Kansas City Chiefs

The Chargers are on a short week and there’s a chance Keenan Allen is out with COVID for this game as well if he can’t test out of the protocols. Guyton was LA’s deep threat against the Giants, and he’s likely to be heavily involved in what is a game with shootout potential. It’s worth investing in Guyton if you’re a manager who has Allen.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (38.7 percent)

Next up — New York Jets

Tagovailoa put up 17.6 points the last time Miami met New York but he did struggle early in the game before turning things on late. The Dolphins are trying to finish the season strong and have a shot at a playoff berth given the mess in the AFC. In a favorable matchup, Tagovailoa is a strong streaming option for managers without a quarterback.

Lions RB Craig Reynolds (0.0 percent)

Next up — Arizona Cardinals

This is another pickup for a team with COVID concerns. The Lions ruled out Jamaal Williams due to virus protocols while D’Andre Swift is still nursing a shoulder issue. Nobody expected Reynolds to be the lead running back but he took over and did well. Reynolds is worth a flier assuming Williams and Swift aren’t cleared for Week 15.