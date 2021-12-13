How many 3-pointers does Stephen Curry need to break all-time record?

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is close to being the league’s all-time leader in made three-pointers. He’ll surpass longtime sharpshooter Ray Allen, who made 2,973 triples in his illustrious career. Curry stands at 2,967 makes, meaning he needs seven more triples to become the leader in the category.

Curry will likely accomplish this feat this week. He is reportedly set to rest Monday against the Pacers, but does plan on playing Tuesday against the Knicks. If Curry doesn’t set the record at Madison Square Garden Tuesday, he’ll have his next opportunity against the Celtics on Friday, December 17.

The Warriors star has changed the league with his elite marksmanship. Curry will set this record with a higher three-point percentage than Allen on significantly fewer attempts. Given he’s only 33 and looks like he can keep this level of play up for a few more seasons, there’s a chance Curry sets an insane mark by the time he calls it a career. Since shooting doesn’t tend to fade even with age, Curry’s later years could still be productive even if he isn’t as athletic as he once was.

Curry leads the league in three-point makes this season.