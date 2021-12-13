NFL MVP odds: Tom Brady beats Bills, Josh Allen in Week 14

Should we just give Tom Brady NFL MVP now? It’s to the point where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB will probably run away the award for the fourth time in his career. In the last big test for Tampa Bay, the Bucs picked up a 33-27 win on Sunday in Week 14. Brady was cold in the second half but the Bucs held on in the end. He threw for 363 yards and a pair of TDs while also scoring one on the ground. At 10-3, it’s looking more and more like the Bucs will get the No. 1 overall seed with four games to play.

Tom Brady NFL MVP odds: -150

Brady sticks as the favorite after jumping from +175 to -150 heading into Week 15. The rest of the Bucs schedule is kind of a joke, so don’t be shocked if Brady just runs away with it from here. Tampa Bay’s final four games are as follows:

Week 15: vs. the New Orleans Saints

Week 16: @ Carolina Panthers

Week 17: @ New York Jets (yikes)

Week 18: vs. Carolina Panthers

So there’s a very strong chance the Bucs run the table. That may actually be a negative for Brady if he simply sits the final game of the season? It really depends on the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. If Brady plays this schedule out, he should set a career high in passing yards. If he performs at his average the next four games, Brady would finish with 5,391 passing yards, which would come close to beating Peyton Manning’s record of 5,477.

It’s going to be tough to make a case against giving the award to Brady at the end of the season. Aaron Rodgers has the best shot but he’s not putting up career numbers at age 44 like Brady.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.