Super Bowl 56 odds: Titans, Colts rise slightly; Ravens suffer potential game-changing injury

The biggest moment of Week 14 came on a relatively routine play. Lamar Jackson was looking for a receiver against the Cleveland Browns and got rid of the football while taking a hit from linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. It appeared to be a light hit and Jackson typically gets up from these types of shots routinely. However, the dual threat quarterback stayed down and was eventually carted to the locker room. The Ravens lost, and now the severity of Jackson’s injury will shape the rest of the season.

Baltimore is +3500 to win the Super Bowl, down from +1600 entering Week 14. The Ravens have hovered around this mark for most of the season despite suffering injuries at every level. As long as Jackson was upright, everything could still work. Now, there is massive uncertainty. This could be an amazing value play or the end of Baltimore’s season.

The Indianapolis Colts saw a slight bump despite not playing, and the Tennessee Titans remain a factor after a convincing win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC South rivals are +3000 and +2000, respectively.

Despite a lot of question marks about their team early in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the team with the best odds in the AFC. The defense has finally turned things around, and nobody outside of Tom Brady has beaten Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game. Brady’s Buccaneers, of course, still lead the odds table at +500.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 15, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 15 Team Week 1 Week 14 Week 15 Team Week 1 Week 14 Week 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +500 Kansas City Chiefs +500 +650 +550 Green Bay Packers +1300 +700 +700 New England Patriots +3500 +1000 +750 Arizona Cardinals +4500 +800 +850 Buffalo Bills +1000 +750 +1200 Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1100 +1200 Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1200 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +2000 Tennessee Titans +3000 +2800 +2000 Indianapolis Colts +3500 +4500 +3000 Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1600 +3500 San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +3500 Cleveland Browns +1600 +5000 +3500 Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +4000 +5000 Minnesota Vikings +5000 +9000 +8000 Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +9000 +8000 Denver Broncos +4500 +9000 +8000 New Orleans Saints +3000 +10000 +15000 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +10000 +15000 Washington +5000 +13000 +15000 Seattle Seahawks +2000 +20000 +15000 Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +15000 +20000 Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +20000 Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000 Carolina Panthers +9000 +50000 +100000 New York Giants +8000 +50000 +100000 Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +100000 Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 OTB New York Jets +15000 +100000 OTB Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 OTB Houston Texans +30000 +100000 OTB

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.