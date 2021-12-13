 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Super Bowl 56 odds: Titans, Colts rise slightly; Ravens suffer potential game-changing injury

The severity of Lamar Jackson’s injury will shape the entire season. We take a look at Super Bowl odds on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 14.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens stays down on the field after suffering an injury in the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The biggest moment of Week 14 came on a relatively routine play. Lamar Jackson was looking for a receiver against the Cleveland Browns and got rid of the football while taking a hit from linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. It appeared to be a light hit and Jackson typically gets up from these types of shots routinely. However, the dual threat quarterback stayed down and was eventually carted to the locker room. The Ravens lost, and now the severity of Jackson’s injury will shape the rest of the season.

Baltimore is +3500 to win the Super Bowl, down from +1600 entering Week 14. The Ravens have hovered around this mark for most of the season despite suffering injuries at every level. As long as Jackson was upright, everything could still work. Now, there is massive uncertainty. This could be an amazing value play or the end of Baltimore’s season.

The Indianapolis Colts saw a slight bump despite not playing, and the Tennessee Titans remain a factor after a convincing win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC South rivals are +3000 and +2000, respectively.

Despite a lot of question marks about their team early in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the team with the best odds in the AFC. The defense has finally turned things around, and nobody outside of Tom Brady has beaten Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game. Brady’s Buccaneers, of course, still lead the odds table at +500.

Here’s a look at full Super Bowl odds heading toward Week 15, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 odds, Week 15

Team Week 1 Week 14 Week 15
Team Week 1 Week 14 Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 +550 +500
Kansas City Chiefs +500 +650 +550
Green Bay Packers +1300 +700 +700
New England Patriots +3500 +1000 +750
Arizona Cardinals +4500 +800 +850
Buffalo Bills +1000 +750 +1200
Dallas Cowboys +3500 +1100 +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1400 +1200 +1200
Los Angeles Chargers +3000 +2000 +2000
Tennessee Titans +3000 +2800 +2000
Indianapolis Colts +3500 +4500 +3000
Baltimore Ravens +1400 +1600 +3500
San Francisco 49ers +1400 +4000 +3500
Cleveland Browns +1600 +5000 +3500
Cincinnati Bengals +15000 +4000 +5000
Minnesota Vikings +5000 +9000 +8000
Philadelphia Eagles +10000 +9000 +8000
Denver Broncos +4500 +9000 +8000
New Orleans Saints +3000 +10000 +15000
Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 +10000 +15000
Washington +5000 +13000 +15000
Seattle Seahawks +2000 +20000 +15000
Las Vegas Raiders +10000 +15000 +20000
Miami Dolphins +3500 +20000 +20000
Atlanta Falcons +8000 +50000 +50000
Carolina Panthers +9000 +50000 +100000
New York Giants +8000 +50000 +100000
Chicago Bears +6500 +50000 +100000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +100000 OTB
New York Jets +15000 +100000 OTB
Detroit Lions +20000 +100000 OTB
Houston Texans +30000 +100000 OTB

