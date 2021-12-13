NFL MVP odds: Aaron Rodgers makes statement in Week 14 vs. Bears

The NFL MVP race is getting sort of spicy after Sunday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers dominated the Chicago Bears (other than on special teams) in a 45-30 win in Week 14. Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears. We all knew this. He threw for 4 TDs and 341 yards in the victory to push the Packers to 10-3 on the season. Green Bay is in good shape to clinch the NFC North title and Rodgers has been pretty masterful the past three weeks. Here we’ll take a look at his NFL MVP odds heading into Week 15.

Aaron Rodgers NFL MVP odds: +600

There’s a path to Rodgers winning MVP and he may be the only one who can realistically catch Tom Brady. If the Packers win out and Rodgers keeps this wizardry up, he can definitely win it a second year in a row. He’s up to 27 TDs and just 4 INTs with 3,219 passing yards. A-Rod also has 3 rushing TDs and is top 5 in QBR and passer rating. The schedules also matter quite a bit.

If you look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remaining schedule it’s a joke (NO, CAR, NYJ, CAR). So Tom Brady could just run away with MVP unless he sucks in, say, 2-of-4 games down the stretch. This comes with the contingency that Rodgers and the Packers also win their remaining games and make a claim for the top seed in the NFC. Green Bay has a tougher road to the playoffs with games against the Ravens, Browns, Vikings and Lions.

It’s looking like a two-man race between Brady and Rodgers, who could be on a collision course for a rematch in the NFC Championship game.

