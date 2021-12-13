NFL MVP odds: Loss to Bucs may be end of Josh Allen’s chances at award

It’s always rough when you show up and take a tough OT loss to Tom Brady. The Buffalo Bills keep faltering down the stretch, the latest a 33-27 L in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can’t really knock Allen for accounting for over 400 yards and 3 TDs as the Bills dropped to 7-6 on the season. The Allen for MVP hype train is losing steam heading into Week 15. Let’s take a look at Allen’s odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen NFL MVP odds: +2000

Allen still has an outside shot but it’s going to be difficult to catch up to Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Both their teams are better. Both of them are having better seasons. Both should finish atop the standings in the NFC. The Bills are going to be struggling to make the wild card in the AFC. Not because the conference is that much better. To reiterate though, it’s not all on Allen.

Through 13 games, Allen 28 passing TDs and 3,524 passing yards with another 4 TDs and 531 rushing yards. At this pace, Allen won’t even come close to the season he had last year. Allen and the Bills likely need to win out, make the playoffs and all on the back of the QB for him to win MVP. That, and Brady and Rodgers would have to be cursed by voodoo or something. Not to mention, Allen was seen in a walking boot on Sunday post-game and could be dealing with a leg injury.

It’s becoming unrealistic at this point in the season to think Allen can overtake arguably the two best QBs to win MVP.

