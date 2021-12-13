 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Champions League draw: Technical problem leads to Round of 16 re-draw at 9 a.m. ET on Monday

The UEFA Champions League is headed into the knockout stage.

By David Fucillo Updated
A view of the UEFA Champions League logo during the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw at the UEFA headquarters, The House of European Football, on December 13, 2021, in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Richard Juilliart - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

New draw: The re-draw took place a little after 9 a.m. ET and this is what the Round of 16 looks like as it comes in:

Salzburg v. Bayern Munich
Sporting CP v. Manchester City
Benfica v. Ajax
Chelsea v. Lille
Atlético Madrid v. Manchester United
Villarreal v. Juventus
Inter Milan v. Liverpool
PSG v. Real Madrid

UPDATE: UEFA announced that there was a “material error” due to “a technical problem with the software of an external service provider” in the drawing this morning. The original draw has been declared void and there will be a re-draw at 9 a.m. ET.

The UEFA Champions League wrapped up group play this past week and on Monday, the draw was held to determine opponents for the Round of 16. The most notable rule is that clubs from the same national association cannot face each other in this round and teams who met in the group stage cannot meet.

The Round of 16 will be played over two legs. The draw ended up as follows, with the second team listed hosts the second leg match.

Benfica v. Real Madrid
Villarreal v. Manchester City
Atlético Madrid v. Bayern Munich
Salzburg v. Liverpool
Inter Milan v. Ajax
Sporting CP v. Juventus
Chelsea v. Lille
PSG v. Manchester United

The first legs of these eight matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22, and 23. The second legs will play on March 8, 9, 15, and 16. All matches will start at 3 p.m. ET. The quarterfinals draw will take place on March 18 and those matches will be played April 5, 6, 12, and 13.

