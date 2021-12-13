Champions League draw: Technical problem leads to Round of 16 re-draw at 9 a.m. ET on Monday

New draw: The re-draw took place a little after 9 a.m. ET and this is what the Round of 16 looks like as it comes in:

Salzburg v. Bayern Munich

Sporting CP v. Manchester City

Benfica v. Ajax

Chelsea v. Lille

Atlético Madrid v. Manchester United

Villarreal v. Juventus

Inter Milan v. Liverpool

PSG v. Real Madrid

UPDATE: UEFA announced that there was a “material error” due to “a technical problem with the software of an external service provider” in the drawing this morning. The original draw has been declared void and there will be a re-draw at 9 a.m. ET.

Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 13, 2021

The UEFA Champions League wrapped up group play this past week and on Monday, the draw was held to determine opponents for the Round of 16. The most notable rule is that clubs from the same national association cannot face each other in this round and teams who met in the group stage cannot meet.

The Round of 16 will be played over two legs. The draw ended up as follows, with the second team listed hosts the second leg match.

Benfica v. Real Madrid

Villarreal v. Manchester City

Atlético Madrid v. Bayern Munich

Salzburg v. Liverpool

Inter Milan v. Ajax

Sporting CP v. Juventus

Chelsea v. Lille

PSG v. Manchester United

The first legs of these eight matches will take place on February 15, 16, 22, and 23. The second legs will play on March 8, 9, 15, and 16. All matches will start at 3 p.m. ET. The quarterfinals draw will take place on March 18 and those matches will be played April 5, 6, 12, and 13.