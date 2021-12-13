Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 14 MNF matchup: Rams vs. Cardinals

To wrap up another interesting week in the NFL, we have a primetime NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The Rams (8-4) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 37-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week at home. Los Angeles is currently two games out of first place in the NFC West. The Cardinals (10-2) have won three out of their last four games and are currently on a two-game winning streak after defeating the Chicago Bears 33-22 on the road last week.

Below we will take a look at the odds and splits, which are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Cardinals, Week 14 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cardinals are two-point favorites. 72% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to cover.

Is the public right? Division games are so tough to handicap in the NFL as anything can happen when two rivals face off. Earlier this season, the Cardinals rolled over the Rams at SoFi Stadium, winning 37-20 in Week 4. The Rams have lost their last two road games, in which their defense allowed 30 or more points.

Los Angeles is 1-5 against the spread in their last six games and 2-4 ATS on the road this season. The Cardinals, unlike the Rams are getting healthy at the right time as it appears they’ll be getting back Chase Edmonds, who has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Arizona is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games but has lost their last two games at home against the Packers and Panthers. They’re also 2-3 ATS as home favorites this season. After this last performance on Monday night, I don’t think the Rams get embarrassed on the road again.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 51. 79% of the handle and 71% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? The last time these two teams played each other in Week 4, the total ended up being 57 points. Based on how Los Angeles’ defense played last month, allowing 31.6 points per game, we could see the over hit again. However, the total has gone under in four of the Rams’ last six games, but they are 6-5-1 on overs this season. The Cardinals are 6-6 when it comes to overs and averaging 24.2 points per game in their last four games. I think the public is on the right side with the over.

Betting the moneyline: The Cardinals are home favorites with moneyline odds at -135. Moneyline odds for the Rams are at +115. 54% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to win.

Is the public right? The Rams need a win in the worst way on the road, but they’ll need to do a better job playing defense. Murray along with James Conner and DeAndre Hopkins is a lot to handle for any team. At the same time, Matthew Stafford has not played great under the primetime lights. As we can see, the public is not completely sold on the Cardinals to get the win here. The Rams somehow find a way to win, leaning on Sony Michel to ignite that running game and keep themselves one game out of first in the NFC West.

