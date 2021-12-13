Naoya Inoue vs. Aran Dipaen live stream: How to watch bantamweight bout via live online stream

Bantamweight champ and pound-for-pound contender Naoya Inoue hits the ring on Tuesday for his latest title defense. The card airs early on Tuesday from Tokyo when Inoue puts his 21-0 record and IBF, WBA, and The Ring titles on the line against Aran Dipaen.

The main card is expected to get underway at 7 a.m. ET and the main event should start in the 10 a.m. hour. For the time being, there does not appear to be a legal US-based streaming option for the fight. It could still end up getting added as an ESPN live stream, but the site’s schedule page does not show it as of this article publishing Monday morning. That could change, so check back throughout Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Inoue is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -3000 favorite while Dipaen is a +1100 underdog. The favored winning method is Inoue by KO, TKO, or DQ at -1400. The champ by decision or technical decision is +750. Dipaen by KO, TKO, or DQ is listed at +1600 while Dipaen by decision or technical decision is +2500.

Full Card for Naoya Inoue vs. Aran Dipaen