Full undercard for Naoya Inoue vs. Aran Dipaen bantamweight title fight

Get ready for some early morning. The king of the bantamweight division hits the ring in Tokyo to defend his crown. Naoya Inoue puts his titles and 21-0 record on the line against IBF mandatory challenger Aran Dipaen.

The full card gets started overnight, but it appears the main card gets underway at 7 a.m. ET, according to DAZN. The main event is expected to get started sometime in the 10 a.m. ET hour, which is midnight in Tokyo. Given general fight times, that makes sense.

It’s not yet clear if the fight will air in the US. There is some thought ESPN will add the card for a live stream, but nothing is up at the site’s schedule page as of this article publishing Monday morning.

DraftKings Sportsbook is only offering odds for the main event. Inoue is a -3000 favorite while Dipaen is a +1100 underdog. The card also includes a strawweight title fight with Wilfredo Mendez putting his WBO belt on the line against Masataka Taniguchi.

Full Card for Naoya Inoue vs. Aran Dipaen