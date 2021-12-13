What time will Naoya Inoue vs. Aran Dipaen fight start on December 14

The bantamweight division gets a breakfast spotlight on Tuesday when undisputed champ Naoya Inoue puts his IBF, WBA, and The Ring titles on the line against Aran Dipaen. The main card for this Tokyo event is expected to get started at 7 a.m. ET and the main event should start in the 10 a.m. hour.

Inoue does not hold all the belts in the bantamweight division, but he is the king of the 118 pound fighters. Nonito Donaire holds the WBC title and John Riel Casimero might hold the WBO title if it’s not stripped, but Inoue is at the top. He beat Donaire via unanimous decision in December 2019, and while they might do a rematch in 2022, Inoue has the first win. He was scheduled to fight Casimero in 2020, but that fight was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now he gets a mandatory fight against Dipaen. The IBF booked the fight even though Dipaen is only ranked fifth among the contenders. He is 12-2 with 11 knockouts and in March he claimed the IBF’s Pan Pacific title when Sukpraserd Ponpitak retired in the sixth round. Dipaen is a sizable underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +1100 while Inoue is a -3000 favorite.

The fight might air in the US, but it’s uncertain as of this article publishing. ESPN might add the card for a live stream, but nothing is up at the site’s schedule page at the moment. Check back for updates.

Full Card for Naoya Inoue vs. Aran Dipaen