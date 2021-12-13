Wilfredo Mendez vs. Masataka Taniguchi: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

We get some lighter weight championship boxing on Tuesday morning in Tokyo. The breakfast show is topped by Naoya Inoue putting his undisputed bantamweight title on the line against mandatory challenger Aran Dipaen, but it also features a strawweight title bout. WBO champ Wilfredo Mendez faces No. 1 contender Masataka Taniguchi.

The full card gets started overnight, but the main card gets underway at 7 a.m. ET, according to DAZN. The main event is expected to get started in the 10 a.m. ET hour, which is midnight in Tokyo. It’s unclear if the fight will air in the US. It’s currently not showing up anywhere, but there is some thought ESPN will add the card for a live stream. Mothing is up at the site’s schedule page as of this article publishing Monday morning, so keep an eye out.

Mendez comes into the fight with a 16-1 record and making his third defense of the WBO title. He beat Gabriel Mendoza via ninth round TKO in his last defense in February 2020. Taniguchi is 14-3 and looking to take a step up in the weight class. He claimed the Japanese strawweight title last December with a final round TKO of Hizuki Saso, and then successfully defended it this past June with a sixth round TKO of Tatsuro Nakashima.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds for this bout, and instead only offering odds on the main event. Naoya Inoue is a -3000 favorite and Aran Dipaen is a +1100 underdog.

Full Card