Aaron Rodgers says he had setback with toe injury on Sunday night Week 14

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters after Sunday night’s game that he had a setback with his fractured pinky toe, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Rodgers has been playing through the injury for the last few weeks and has played well. It does appear as if he’s not really able to step into his throws as much as he could in the past, but his arm talent remains strong and hasn’t missed a beat.

They will re-evaluate the toe this week and surgery remains on the table, but that appears to be something for after the season right now. Rodgers will likely continue to miss practice like he has the last two weeks as he works to rest the injury.

The Packers take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15 and could be going against a team without their star quarterback, as Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury this week. Green Bay is very much in the driver’s seat for a good playoff seed as long as they can keep Rodgers’ toe numbed and feeling good enough for 3 hours each week.